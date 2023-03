The Greek site sport24.gr reveals the size of the economic deal between Tyler Dorsey and Fenerbahce. The ex Olimpiacos guard signed on the same day until 2025.

Dorsey will collect €700,000 in Turkey until the end of the season. In the 2023-2024 season, the salary will be 1.5 million euros, to rise to 1.6 in the following one.

3.8 million euros, in short, for less than two and a half years.