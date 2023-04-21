Hertha BSC: Sold out – Dardai’s big comeback against Werder Bremen

The Olympic Stadium is usually one of the Bundesliga arenas where you can still buy tickets on the day of the game. Not so this Saturday. That may be due to Hertha’s coach returnee Pal Dardai. But above all to the fans of the opponent.

Pal Dardai can look forward to a sold-out Olympic Stadium against Werder Bremen when he returns as head coach of Hertha BSC. All 74,667 tickets for the game on Saturday (3.30 p.m. / Sky) are taken. With more than 20 degrees and sunshine expected, the arena is sold out for the third time this season. The visiting fans secured an unusually large proportion of the tickets.

Dardai praised the behavior of the fans despite another difficult season in terms of sport at the bottom of the table: “Respect for what they have delivered this year, also in the stands. How they pushed the team, always with patience, no whistles. It’s OK. Not that the team is even more insecure,” said the Hungarian. “But we still have to do a little bit more for it. We must not become comfortable. There has to be body language, aggressiveness – and I don’t think anyone will whistle in this stadium.”

After the 2: 5 in the relegation duel at Schalke 04, the Berlin annex had made their displeasure clear for the first time this season. After the change of coach to Dardai, who saved Hertha from relegation twice before, there seems to be great anticipation for the game. In addition, it should be over 20 degrees warm in Berlin on Saturday and there will be sunshine.

Up to 25,000 people from Bremen are expected

“People don’t talk about the Champions League. They want to see a team fighting together for this jersey. And of course they don’t want to be relegated,” Dardai said. “It’s a nice day for that. Hopefully we’ll be able to tell you after the game how nice it was.”

There is also a big rush from the Bremen side. Up to 25,000 Bremen residents are expected in the stadium. “You look forward to it. It’s a great away game,” said Werder coach Ole Werner: “We want to put in a good performance if possible so that we can say afterwards that it was great.”

Although the police only approved the planned march of Werder supporters to the stadium in a very limited form, the Bremen fans will loudly whip their team forward. “The game is very important for us. And that’s where the fans give us an additional push,” said ex-Hertha player Niklas Stark.