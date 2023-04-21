Video: Full trains after the end of the warning strike on the railways

7
The EVG union largely paralyzed rail transport in Germany with a warning strike on Friday morning. The labor dispute lasted from 3:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and affected regional, long-distance and freight transport. However, severe impairments were expected to continue into the evening.
