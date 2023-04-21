Rodrigo y Gabriela, critic of In Between Thoughts… A New World

Non-dualism is the Western expression to translate the Sanskrit term “advaita”, a concept that encompasses more than unity and that constitutes the domain of ontology. We know: currently we do not live in times with our heads completely in place to address metaphysical issues of this magnitude -at least, not the above-signed. But the illustrious Mexican duo formed by Rodrigo Sánchez and Gabriela Quintero brings us closer to the rest of us mortals with these lofty subjects in the way they know best: with an outstanding and overwhelming elegance and virtuosity, in which only its six strings are enough to generate around your “In Between Thoughts… A New World” (ATO, 23) A five-star epic.

Throughout its nine songs, the GRAMMY-winning duet offers us a moving and revealing journey, destined to be lived in one go and, if possible, with as few interruptions and distractions as possible. It will be like this and not otherwise how we can really interpret and correctly decipher the endless technical (and also narrative) nuances that his seventh studio album contains. Because yes, an instrumental LP also has a voice and, if we tune our ears well, we can see that it is much more present than it seems in the new work by Rodrigo and Gabriela.

“True Nature” open the spigot of our senses based on blues and good vibes; a progressive track that, as its creators tend to show us, grows little by little until creating before us an immeasurable western scenery in which his fingers, fast as steeds, show us the way. There is still a long way to go to reach our desired destination, but at least our particular desires are already visible through the lines of some completely reflective cuts (“The Eye That Catches The Dream” o “Egoland”), in which we will be tested and pitted against our own colors and demons. The disc has a point of no-return titled “Descending To Nowhere”, from which nothing will be the same again and where we will finally witness a major revelation in which we will understand that all apparent multiplicity is merely illusory and that those limitations in which we believed were nothing more than traps of our mind. Starting from this unique check-point, in which we appreciate more than ever the melodic composition based on the human voice and the use of resources that outline a grandiose and exponential rhythm that makes our hair stand on end, we will be spectators of a succession of passages that will explore the most luminous psychedelia (“Seeking Unreality”), the more cinematographic side of the duo (“The Ride Of The Mind”), and his most rocky distortion, with which, directly, we will not be able to do more than surrender to free will, catharsis and absolute emancipation from our earthly chains (“Broken Rage”). See also the children would not be in danger of life

In those impossible rhythms of Latin rock that emerge from the different chapters of “In Between Thoughts… A New World” the obvious intention of those responsible for launching a challenge to our imagination is read; something completely unusual to see in these times and in which our sleepy sense of cultural consumerism only tolerates obvious and evident speeches. Interconnected with our soul, Rodrigo and Gabriela they will break the deck of globalized mediocrity and invite us to be the ones who develop in our ears the evolution of an ephemeral plot full of contrasts, shocks and emotion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

