Everything on stocks: Infineon, ASML, Intel – chances with chips from Europe

Außerdem geht es um Tesla, Ford Motor, General Motors, Porsche Sportwagen, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz Group, BMW, Continental, Snap, Nokia, Intel, ASML, TSMC, ST Microelectronics, Siltronic, Elmos Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, Apple, VanEck Semiconductor (WKN A2QC5), iShares MSCI Global Semiconductors ETF (WKN: A3CVRA), Xtrackers S&P 500 Equal Weight (WKN: A1106A), Vanguard S&P500 (WKN: A1JX53), Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight (WKN: ETF026) und Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 (WKN A2N6RV).
You can find the new WELT podcast “OK, KI?” here: Apple; Spotify
Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.
You can find the AAA newsletter here.