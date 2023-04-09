Home Sports Hertha coach Sandro Schwarz criticizes referee Aytekin
Sports

Hertha coach Sandro Schwarz criticizes referee Aytekin

by admin
Hertha coach Sandro Schwarz criticizes referee Aytekin

Hertha coach Sandro Schwarz was still annoyed by referee Deniz Aytekin’s reaction to the only goal of the day long after the defeat against RB Leipzig. “You can concede the goal, but he didn’t see the game situation. 15 seconds no one knows what’s going on. He didn’t act properly,” said the 44-year-old. Schwarz continued: “If he sees this game situation 100 percent, I am convinced that it will evaluate it differently.”

At the same time, Schwarz admitted that the scene should have been better defended when Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara scored the 1-0 win in the 39th minute. But the referee’s failure to make a factual decision, who was still staring motionless at the edge of the penalty area in the direction of the goal a few seconds after the goal, brought Schwarz to a boil.

On the sidelines, he heavily criticized Oberasbacher. “He’s completely overwhelmed. Body language catastrophic, ”captured the external microphones of the broadcaster Sky. “I got too emotionally excited,” Schwarz said.

“I’m going to work on my body language now,” said the 44-year-old Aytekin in the Sky interview with a smile. He couldn’t understand the Hertha coach’s criticism: “I don’t know how we would have decided this game. I’m the very last person who wouldn’t admit a mistake.”

There were also heated moments on the pitch during the game, with Kevin-Prince Boateng in particular making an impact. The 36-year-old initially tussled with goal scorer Haidara shortly before the break, which earned both players a yellow card.

You may also like

Eddy about Kimmich’s jubilation after Bayern’s victory

Southampton 1-4 Man City: ‘Amazing’ Erling Haaland goal...

From 2 p.m. in the ticker: top game...

World Snooker Championship: Graeme Dott beats Andy Hicks...

Moukoko shoots BVB to victory over Union Berlin

The Clippers archive the Blazers practice and ‘see’...

Hockey, NHL: Boston Bruins set record for most...

HEIRI SUTER DOUBLES AT THE TOUR OF FLANDERS...

so Lazio beat Juventus – Corriere TV

Flying Between Giants: Llorens, De Dorlodot paragliding

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy