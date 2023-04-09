Home News Pharmacy emergency service in Essen – who is open?
Pharmacy emergency service in Essen – who is open?

Pharmacy emergency service in Essen – who is open?

Essen
Do you urgently need a medicine outside the normal opening hours of the Essen pharmacies? These pharmacies are open today.

These pharmacies are on emergency duty in Essen today:

Huttroper pharmacy
Steeler Str. 277
45138 Essen
Tel.: +49 (0)201 281011
Fax.: +49 (0)201 284056
Mail: [email protected]
Website: www.huttroper-apotheke.de
Linden Pharmacy
Bochumer Landstr. 193a
45276 Essen
Tel.: +49 (0)201 503540
Fax.: +49 (0)201 500562
Mail: [email protected]
Website: www.die-linden-apotheke.de
Flora-Apotheke
Rüttenscheider Strasse 83
45130 Essen
Tel.: +49 (0)201 770003
Fax.: +49 (0)201 770004
Mail: [email protected]
Website: www.flora-apotheke-essen.de
Ruhrtal pharmacy
Schaffelhofer way 7
45277 Essen
Tel.: +49 (0)201 8585070
Fax.: +49 (0)201 8585071
Mail: [email protected]
Website: ruhrtal-apotheke.de
industrial pharmacy
Unterstr. 52
45359 Essen
Tel.: +49 (0)201 600572
Fax.: +49 (0)201 8695975
Mail: [email protected]
Website: www.industrieapo.de
(Sometimes pharmacies from neighboring towns are also listed.)

From when to when are the emergency pharmacies open?

The emergency service shifts are assigned from 9 a.m. the day before to 9 a.m. the following day.

