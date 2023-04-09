Essen

Do you urgently need a medicine outside the normal opening hours of the Essen pharmacies? These pharmacies are open today.

These pharmacies are on emergency duty in Essen today:

Huttroper pharmacy

Steeler Str. 277

45138 Essen

Tel.: +49 (0)201 281011

Fax.: +49 (0)201 284056

Mail: [email protected]

Website: www.huttroper-apotheke.de

Google Maps

Linden Pharmacy

Bochumer Landstr. 193a

45276 Essen

Tel.: +49 (0)201 503540

Fax.: +49 (0)201 500562

Mail: [email protected]

Website: www.die-linden-apotheke.de

Google Maps

Flora-Apotheke

Rüttenscheider Strasse 83

45130 Essen

Tel.: +49 (0)201 770003

Fax.: +49 (0)201 770004

Mail: [email protected]

Website: www.flora-apotheke-essen.de

Google Maps













Ruhrtal pharmacy

Schaffelhofer way 7

45277 Essen

Tel.: +49 (0)201 8585070

Fax.: +49 (0)201 8585071

Mail: [email protected]

Website: ruhrtal-apotheke.de

Google Maps

industrial pharmacy

Unterstr. 52

45359 Essen

Tel.: +49 (0)201 600572

Fax.: +49 (0)201 8695975

Mail: [email protected]

Website: www.industrieapo.de

Google Maps

(Sometimes pharmacies from neighboring towns are also listed.)

From when to when are the emergency pharmacies open?

The emergency service shifts are assigned from 9 a.m. the day before to 9 a.m. the following day.

