Vanessa Herzog won the silver medal in the 500m at the World Championships in Heerenveen on Friday. In 37.33 seconds, the Tyrolean was only beaten by the Dutch local hero Femke Kok by five hundredths. Bronze also went to the Netherlands with Jutta Leerdam.

For Herzog it is the third world championship medal of her career. In 2019 in Inzell, the 27-year-old won gold over 500 m and also won the silver medal over 1,000 m.