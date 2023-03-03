It is the first country in Europe to extend abortion and transgender rights from the age of 16 and to introduce paid menstrual leave

On Thursday 2 March Spain became the first country in Europe to extend, by law, abortion and transgender rights from the age of 16 and to introduce menstrual leave paid. What made it possible was the battle of Irene Montero, minister for equality of the left-wing party United We Can.

What does the abortion reform say? Some points:

Girls aged 16 and 17 can decide to have an abortion without parental consent.

Children under 16 can ask a legal defender to do so.

Right to have an abortion in a state hospital.

It is introduced by law menstrual leavesubsidized by the state up to 5 days, per who suffers from painful menstruation and/or disabling.

I menstrual products they will be offered free of charge in schools, prisons and public bodies.

Sexual health centers will offer, free of charge, contraceptives and the morning after pill.

What does it say Some points:

Every citizen over 16 can change their gender, without the supervision of a doctor, through a simple declaration: in this way they can self-determine their gender identity.

Those between 14 and 16 will need the accompaniment of legal representatives and those between 12 and 13 will need thejudge’s permission.

A diagnosis of “gender dysphoria” is no longer required for the switch.

Trans people they can choose whether to take hormones or have an operation.

The law gives state support to women singles, lesbians and bisexualsseeking IVF treatment.