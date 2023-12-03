Herzog in Stavanger with the best result of the season

Speed ​​skater Vanessa Herzog achieved her best World Cup result of the season to date by finishing sixth in the 500 m on Sunday in Stavanger. In 38.41 seconds, she was 0.4 seconds short of the podium and 0.68 seconds behind the South Korean winner Kim Min-sun.

On the previous days, the 28-year-old had come ninth in the B group in the mass start after a fall through no fault of her own and 13th over 1,500 m. The program, which was unfamiliar to them, was chosen as an approach to an upswing.

“Going in the right direction”

“It’s not very good yet, but it’s significantly better and going in the right direction,” reported Herzog. “The unorthodox approach really untied the knot of tension.”

The pressure was great after unsuccessful performances in Asia. “The start wasn’t good, there are still a few tenths buried,” said the Tyrolean, summing up the 500cc. “I have to find these so that I can fight for the podium again. The home stretch was really good today.”

Gabriel Odor, on the other hand, is getting closer to the places for promotion to the A group over 1,500 m. With 1:48.81 minutes, the 22-year-old was 0.38 seconds behind in seventh place. He came twelfth in the mass start on Friday.

Share this: Facebook

X

