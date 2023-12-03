About two meters of snow fell in Slovenia Info

About two meters of snow fell in Slovenia.

The snowstorm is still causing problems throughout Europe today. Heavy snow in the north of England forced drivers to spend the night in their cars, and more than 2,500 customers lost power.officials from the Lake District community in Ambleside announced on Sunday.

Trucks were stuck in snow blocking highways and many drivers had to find lodging along their route or sleep in their vehicles, the AP reports. Churches, schools, scout huts were used to provide emergency shelter to rescued passengers…

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said it was working overnight to free people stuck in vehicles in deep snow while Chief Andy Wilkinson added the storm was stronger than predicted and people were being warned not to travel through the area on Sunday.

“We understand people’s frustration, however, services are working hard to improve the situation in Cumbria and are facing challenges on the road,” Wilkinson said after reports that emergency workers had been verbally abused by some drivers.

The Met Office of Great Britain has issued an ice warning for parts of the Midlands, most of north and central Wales, northern England and eastern Scotland. Air traffic resumed at Munich airport on Sunday morning, but in a much reduced volume.

Due to heavy snowfall, which hit the south of Germany on Saturday, flights at the Munich airport were suspended until this morning, and planes were diverted to the airports in Nuremberg and Frankfurt. There were also disruptions in railway traffic.

The airport in Munich was reopened in the morning hours, but about 560 of the 880 planned flights were canceled, the spokesman of the airport said, as reported by the German media. Passengers are advised to inquire about their flight before heading to the airport.

More than a dozen flights from Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport were canceled on Sunday due to the snow announced in the afternoon in the Netherlands, the airport management announced. On the website of the Schiphol airport, it was announced that almost 150 incoming and outgoing flights are being canceled, reports Reuters.

The Dutch airline KLM, the main user of Schiphol Airport, confirmed to the Dutch news agency ANP that it has canceled 65 European flights scheduled for this afternoon and evening. The snowstorm caused problems throughout Slovenia during the night and this morningand the most snow is in Kredarica near Triglav, where a meter and a half of snow fell, so now the thickness of the snow cover in that place is 180 centimeters.

According to the Slovenian news agency STA, there was a partial suspension of traffic on some roads due to snow, and due to a strong storm, the section of the highway from Primorska to Ljubljana between Kastelec and Kozina was closed.

A large amount of snow fell in the regions of Notranjska and Kočevsko and in parts of central Slovenia, while there is no snow cover only in some parts of Gorenjska, the portal 24ur.com reported. According to the data of the Administration for Civil Protection and Assistance, the most interventions were recorded in Slovenj Gradec, followed by Celje, Ljubljana, Maribor and Ptuj.

A total of 17 fire brigades were dispatched to clear the fallen trees from the roads. One tree fell on the road in the municipality of Slovenjska Bistrica, while trees also fell on power lines, so some households were left without electricity on the stretch between Mežica and Maribor in the north-east of Slovenia. In the capital Ljubljana, the height of the snow cover is four centimeters.

A storm accompanied by ice and snow affected the area of ​​Zagreb and Novi Vinodolski on Saturday, floods hit Ogulin and Rijeka, and leeches were registered near Lošinj. Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and wind fell in Zagreb on Saturday afternoon, while ice also fell in the surroundings of the city, Croatian media reports. In the meantime, it snowed.

Snow is still falling in the mountains, and the yellow weather warning is in effect. An orange and red warning is in effect in the Northern Adriatic due to hurricane-force winds.

