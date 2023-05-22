Home » Udinese-Lazio 0-1 | Furious Marino: “Penalty unacceptable, Immobile simulates”
Udinese-Lazio 0-1 | Furious Marino: “Penalty unacceptable, Immobile simulates”

Udinese-Lazio 0-1 | Furious Marino: "Penalty unacceptable, Immobile simulates"

The technical director of the Friulians spoke to Dazn’s microphones to comment on the episode that unlocked tonight’s match

Heavy accusations against the management of Pairetto by the technical director of the Friulians Pier Paolo Marino. The Udinese manager expressed total disappointment at the episode that led to Immobile’s penalty. Here are his statements:

“I come to speak because we are angry. A game that was in the balance has been resolved by a non-existent rigor. This is a clear one Building simulation that the Var must correct. This is a glaring mistake that cannot be tolerated at these levels. The usual things always happen.”

Marino’s words

“During the interval, the Lazio staff turned to the match director who but it should eject. Instead they all remained on the bench. One-way race direction until the episode of the penalty that doesn’t exist and damages us. During the interval, the referee went towards the Lazio dressing room and tried to discuss with the Lazio staff who tried to affect management of the same. And I also said this to Pairetto. In the second half the meter was pro Lazio. Today we didn’t like the match from an arbitration point of view. At the time of the VAR, this penalty is inadmissible”.

