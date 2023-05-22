Naples, Spalletti ever closer to farewell: the latest news

11
Record numbers for Luciano Spalletti who confirms a trend of recent seasons, in which the most experienced in the competition triumphed. Which coaches have taken the most games to win a Scudetto? Here is the standings in the era of the three points (Opta data) NAPLES, THE SPECIAL ABOVE
THE FIRST 3 TROPHIES IN ITALY
- The Scudetto is not the first trophy of Spalletti’s coaching career in Italy. At the time of his first experience in Rome, in fact, he had won the Coppa Italia twice (in the 2006/07 edition and in the following one), also conquering the Italian Super Cup in between. On all three occasions he had beaten Inter in the final