Home » Naples, Spalletti ever closer to farewell: the latest news
Sports

Naples, Spalletti ever closer to farewell: the latest news

by admin
Naples, Spalletti ever closer to farewell: the latest news

Record numbers for Luciano Spalletti who confirms a trend of recent seasons, in which the most experienced in the competition triumphed. Which coaches have taken the most games to win a Scudetto? Here is the standings in the era of the three points (Opta data) NAPLES, THE SPECIAL ABOVE

THE FIRST 3 TROPHIES IN ITALY

  • The Scudetto is not the first trophy of Spalletti’s coaching career in Italy. At the time of his first experience in Rome, in fact, he had won the Coppa Italia twice (in the 2006/07 edition and in the following one), also conquering the Italian Super Cup in between. On all three occasions he had beaten Inter in the final
See also  new storm around the symbol of the jersey flocked with a rainbow

You may also like

Accompanied by blue sea, golden sand and sea...

Scattered considerations after Udinese-Lazio (0-1)

Fatigue from the change of season? Fight it...

Pilsen’s turn for the title was led by...

Women’s running shoes are different from men’s

Napoli defeats Inter and with it all Serie...

Radiating the Yangtze River Delta, Anhui holds the...

Serie A2, the verdicts salvation: Ravenna relegated

Udinese-Lazio, Sarri: ‘Champions? Two points are missing but...

GLOSA: Mental and physical strength holds her in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy