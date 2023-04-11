This year, Ticháček is playing his third season in the Kladno A-team, where thanks to his successful performances, he has become one of the stable players in the starting line-up. The young defenseman can also benefit from the hockey skills of the experienced legends in the team of Jaromír Jágr and Tomáš Plekanec, who continue to be among the best.

“I still enjoy it. We never know when it will end. I look at different things,” Ticháček describes the pleasant moments and admits in one breath that both legends make his stay on the ice much easier. “When I’m on the ice with them, it’s easier. Pleky is such that she knows where to hit and he says what he needs. Džegr still wants the puck, I try to look for him all the time. I listen to them because they see the game. I sometimes find a gap and they give it to me,” the 20-year-old defender continues.

Ticháček saved the Kladno junior in the second highest competition. It was unpleasant, he admits in the program PříklepVideo : Sport.cz

The experience of the pair of strikers is a huge asset, especially for young players. “All young Kladno players should learn as much as possible from Jágr and Plekanec. At the very least, their approach to hockey and passion,” is convinced Sport.cz editor-in-chief Martin Kézr. “On the other hand, I understand the young players that they don’t want to spoil things for Mr. Jágr and Mr. Plekanec,” says the hockey expert.

Ticháček is the youngest player in the Kladno cabin. The age difference compared to Jágr or Plekanec is noticeable. “I’m touching Pleky. When I said ‘Good day’ to him for the first time, he answered me if I was crazy,” smiles a member of the silver 20 at the last World Championship. “I poke Džegro on the ice, but I keep saying ‘Good day’ to him in the cabin.

The season for the team from the Central Bohemia region is far from over. Kladno will fight for the second time in a row to stay in the highest Czech hockey competition. “The priority for Kladno at the moment is to save the extra league. If it doesn’t work out, I’m afraid that big existential problems will arise in Kladno,” reflects expert Kézr.

They added me to the roster when Jarda Jágr couldn’t come. Remembrance of the Bronze Age in the program PříklepVideo : Sport.cz