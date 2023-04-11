ROMA. Thanks to the endless waiting times for the delivery of new cars, iThe used car market in Italy has “literally gone crazy, making the price lists charged to the public soar. First the microchip crisis, then that of semiconductors, together with the logistical problems linked to the shortage of car transporters and road hauliers and the increase in price lists (the current average price of a car is equal to 26,000 euros), have dramatically lengthened the delivery of new cars, to the point that today the wait easily exceeds 12 months“.

He claims it Federcarrozzieri, the association of Italian body shops. “Those who have an urgent need to buy a car, or to change the one they already own, must therefore turn to the second-hand market where prices, precisely because of the greater demand (372,696 transfers of ownership in January alone, +7.8% on an annual basis) have skyrocketed: in 2022 the prices of second-hand cars underwent an average increase of 24%, a phenomenon that will also continue in 2023, to the point that in the first 3 months of the year the increase in price lists is around +30%. In this situation there are further enormous risks for motorists and consumers entering this market”.

“The first is evidently linked to higher purchase prices than in the past, the second, of a clearly opposite sign – denounces Federcarrozzieri – is determined, in the event of an accident, by the insufficient liquidation of damages by the insurance companies. In the event of an accident traffic, theft, vandalism and in general events covered by the insurance policy, the companies systematically use the parameters indicated in the databases to quantify the compensation to be paid to the policyholders Eurotax and Quattroruote Professional, which assign a value to the car according to the model, the year of registration, the km travelled, etc. These parameters, however, provide values ​​that are much lower than the real commercial market value of the cars detected, for example by the sistemi Autoscout o Autounclethe largest online platforms in Europe for the automotive market”