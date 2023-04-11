Home Health Start of the “living positively together” campaign against discrimination on World AIDS Day 2015
Health

Start of the “living positively together” campaign against discrimination on World AIDS Day 2015

The poster motifs are flanked by online offers and promotional materials. The campaign of the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) and the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) is implemented together with the German AIDS Aid (DAH) and the German AIDS Foundation (DAS). It is supported by the Association of Private Health Insurance eV (PKV) and the Association of Outdoor Advertising (FAW).

The online campaign:

On the website www.welt-aids-tag.de In addition to lots of information, there are numerous campaign materials such as flyers, posters, advertisements and web banners that can be downloaded free of charge. In several video clips, people with and without HIV have their say. More interesting content related to the motifs is available on Facebook and Twitter. For the first time, social media was called upon to ask HIV-positive people their own questions, which were answered in a clip.

