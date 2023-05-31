HiPRO returns to Rimini Wellness – Sport Marketing News

HiPROa Danone brand specialized in offering products with a high protein content, returns to Rimini Wellness 2023 to support fitness lovers in the number one event in Italy dedicated to them: an ideal opportunity to enjoy the whole range of proteins, perfect for post-workout recovery.

“We are very happy and proud to participate in Rimini Wellness 2023 to offer all athletes the complete experience of the perfect workout, i.e. training and healthy eating – he says Jordi Guitart Clermont, Marketing Director of Danone Italia – we are aware that an adequate supply of proteins is essential for a correct and balanced diet for everyone, but above all for athletes. With HiPRO we want to bring our expertise in the field of nutrition to offer all athletes good products that help them achieve their goals and improve sports performance”.

The rich schedule of the four days in Romagna provides for the presence of numerous guests. In partnership with HiPRO there will be my personal trainerwhich will tell the most important moments dedicated to health and well-being live on social networks, sharing the main trends in fitness, nutrition for sports lovers and a correct lifestyle. Riccardo Borgoccitechnical sports dietitian of Mypersonaltrainer, will illustrate the role of dietary proteins in the sportsman’s diet.

In the space set up inside the Rimini exhibition center, HiPRO will organize every day moments of challenges and show cooking to prepare and taste healthy and tasty recipes for breakfasts, snacks and post-workouts, as well as free nutritional advice with Riccardo Borgacci, in order to combine balanced nutrition, training and fun.

The brand ambassadors and fitness coaches Emanuele Mauti and Nicolò Famiglietti will also be present alongside HiPRO, who will involve, within the HiPRO branded stand, athletes and enthusiasts with advice on training and special strength and endurance challenges. Sports and fitness enthusiasts will also be able to discover the full range of HiPRO products, including the latest high-protein products, which contribute to the maintenance and growth of muscle mass. HiPRO products contain whey proteins – rich in branched chain amino acids, also called BCAAs, such as isoleucine, leucine and valine, essential for muscles – and casein – a protein with a high biological value since it contains EAAs.

The molecular conformation of these proteins makes them really important for athletes: they have a stimulating function in protein synthesis, are metabolized directly by the muscles and are involved in glucose metabolism.