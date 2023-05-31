Udinese – Becao it’s a break, the player will go out of the squad / Matchday

The Brazilian central defender really risks going out of the squad. At this moment the break with the Friulian society is clear: the point

Udinese is preparing for the last league match, but the topic of the day is definitely the central defender Rodrigo Becao. The footballer who arrived in Italy more than five years ago now seems to have reached the end credits of his adventure. Just in the last few hours, the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino also spoke about him and commented on this situation in a very strong way. To date, according to Marino, Becao has not no intention of sit down at the table to discuss his renewal of contract. At this point the farewell seems to be a simple formality, but Udinese have clear ideas even in this situation.

Despite the central defender’s desire for a change of scenery, the Bianconeri will not grant any kind of discount. To make sure Becao will take anyway 10 million euros. A figure that is not exactly negligible, also because to date the highest offer (as well as the only one) is that of Fenerbache for 6 million. A goal that the player likes a lot, but an offer that is certainly not enough. Udinese aren’t afraid of being able to experience another Stryger Larsen case and to date they won’t back down on the former CSKA’s price tag. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Here is the point from Bruseschi << See also Philippines, 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits the North: "It seemed that the earth was opening up". There are dead and wounded

May 31, 2023 (change May 31, 2023 | 19:01)

