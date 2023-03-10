Of Salvatore Riggio

After the defeat he started screaming and when a teammate approached to reassure him, he took his hand away. Finally he kicked a bottle

Even Saudi Arabia now knows the fury of Cristiano Ronaldo. a defeat against Al-Ittihad, bitter rival on the field of the Portuguese team, one who only wants to win and with great successes has shaped an entire career, was enough to anger the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus striker . A knockout that allowed Al Ittihad to overtake the Portuguese’s Al Nassr in first place. Hence his anger, clearly revealed to everyone, as in his style when it happens. In short, a real nightmare night for Cristiano Ronaldo, who failed to score for the second game in a row. And so after the knockout in the Super Cup he suffered another defeat at the hands of Espirito Santo’s team that was increasingly on the rise.

To tell the truth, even CR7’s match was not at his level: only one shot on goal in full stoppage time in the 92nd minute, when the opposing goalkeeper denied him the joy of scoring, saving his team’s victory. On the pitch, the champion also appeared very nervous and frustrated, probably due to the dominance of Al Ittihad who deserved to win. After Romarinho’s goal, the cameras captured his reaction: Cristiano Ronaldo, in addition to snorting, spread his arms towards a teammate, then placing his hands on his hips with great disappointment. And here’s that the attacker was framed by the cameras even at the final whistle: he had gone under the curve occupied by the visiting fans to applaud them. See also MotoGP, the words of Marc Marquez before the arrival in Portimao: 'What a feeling'

Then he started yelling in the direction of someone and when a companion approached to try to reassure him, he pushed his hand away and then took a step back. Not only. why he continued to get angry bringing both hands to the sky, also kicking a small bottle away. A real fury.