his son Ryan president – breaking latest news

The Friedkins buy Cannes: the US group has produced five of the last 6 films that have won the Palme d’Or and is now investing in football in the city of the Festival. Ryan president, Dan without roles

AS Cannes writes a new page in its history with the Friedkin family. With these words inserted in an official press release, the small French club in the city of Cannes announced the entry into the company of the Friedkin Group. After Rome, therefore, the American family – which already operates in the automotive, entertainment and luxury hospitality sectors – bought another team of which Ryan Friedkin, son of Dan, became president. Majority shareholders (2% of the capital will remain with the Sports Association chaired by Anny Courtade who will continue to manage the women’s and amateur sections) but no connection with the Giallorossi team. At least for the moment, also because Cannes currently plays in the French fifth division. But who knows tomorrow, some synergy may arise. In the meantime, football on the Côte d’Azur has welcomed the Friedkin family with great participation, which in any case is not new to the scene but has felt the need to give (and do) something for the city team. From the Croisette to the green rectangle the step was shorter than expected. The Friedkins have been at home in Cannes for some time now, just think that they have produced five of the last six films that have won the Palme d’Or; in order from 2017 to 2023: The Square, Parasite, Titane, Triangle of Sadness and Anatomy of a Fall. The ambition therefore is to become there, over time, winners not only with cinema.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining such a legendary football club,” new president Ryan Friedkin first said. Cannes and this part of France has always held a special place in our hearts, and I want to thank Mayor David Lisnard and Mrs Anny Courtade for giving my family this opportunity. We look forward to doing everything we can to ensure the club is competitive and do the fans and the city proud. The mayor of the city known more for the Festival than for its football achievements also ensured that the sports project presented by the Friedkin family is very serious, coherent and ambitious. If in yellow and red the summer goal is to guarantee Jos Mourinho a stronger team than last season, in the Côte d’Azur the longer-term goal is to quickly bring Cannes back among the professionals. The journey started, directed by Ryan – assisted by his brother Corbin who will also have an operational role – while his father Dan will remain totally focused on Rome. So for the Friedkin Group it’s time for a new clapperboard for another sports film on a well-known and glossy but amateurish set, from a footballing point of view, like the one in Cannes.

