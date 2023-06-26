Semana del teatro therefore goes back to Bogotá

Quindiano theater expands its borders to Bogotá in an active, lively and growing way for five days at Casa TEA (Teatro Estudio Alcaraván), one of the concert halls that won Idartes, which opens its doors to theaters such as Tebaidarte, Casaparte and La Musaraña, from of Quindío, so that they are considered, known and recognized in theater programming nationwide.

“We are one of the almost 38 concerted theaters in Bogotá that are part of this program. This year Casa TEA opens its cultural grid of functions almost every week until October 31. We will have a very large program of local groups that do not have a room, national groups, premieres and we will organize the 1st El Vuelo del Caraván International Theater Festival, to which groups from Cuba and Spain will come. We are a permanent laboratory for creation,” said Lina Londoño, actress and member of the Casa TEA team.

For her part, Juliana María Buitrago Botero, who is co-director of La Musaraña Theater, cordially invited people who like art and would like to learn about Quindiano culture, to appreciate good theater. “We will present the play ‘The Expert’ that has masks and storytelling, an excellent option for an unsuspecting audience that wants to have fun but also wants to see a good performance. The work ‘Mr. Puntiya and his maid Matic’ talks about couple problems and intrafamily violence seen in a universal way where there is reflection on the part of the viewer at all times, but there are also certainties regarding what happens with abuse to the woman. Finally we will have ‘El tigrero’, where the truth and lies of the founder of Armenia, Jesús María Ocampo, are told, in which the oral tradition, the dance of the macheteros and storytelling are of great importance”, highlighted Juliana, who is also an actress of the Tebaidarte Theater Movement.

“The Quindío theater is a benchmark for art and culture with a process of more than 20 years through its Tebaidarte theater collective. This group has endeavored to hold more than 300 performances per year and currently has 8 casts. Its founder is the teacher Luz Marina Botero, actress of the La Candelaria theater and the first woman in Colombia to present monologues”, added Libaniel Gómez Valencia, teacher, actor, playwright, director and founder of the Tebaidarte collective. He has written several texts, creator of several schools of stiltwalkers, more than 25 years of experience on stage.

The story of Mr. Puntiya

Lord Puntiya was a powerful military leader of the northern armies. At the end of the war he was left without a job, and now thanks to divine human laws he is no longer the captain, now he is the lord, the honorable lord Puntiya. The maid Matic was an innocent victim of the war, like almost everyone she didn’t know why they were fighting. Matic was someone’s daughter, someone’s sister, someone’s friend, someone’s wife, and if the war hadn’t knocked on the doors of her life, she would have been someone’s mother. Matic the maid had dreams, the war made those dreams change.

The story of “Mr. Puntiya and his maid Matic” delves into the intimacies of a home and exposes the sorrows and sufferings of a woman subjected to her husband. This story, as universal as rain, is the crude reflection of a reality experienced by millions of women who, day by day, endure all kinds of humiliation and humiliation. This is the story of a woman who, like many women, despite her difficult circumstances, finds the strength to carry on clinging to the only promise of a better tomorrow: hope.

“The expert”

“The Expert” is a production of Teatro El Nombre in association with the Casaparte cultural center, born in 2020. Chi Ch’ang aspired to be the best goalkeeper in the world. Thanks to the teachings of his teacher Wei Fei –with such accurate aim that, it was said, he was able to hit the same willow leaf with all the arrows in his quiver at a distance of one hundred paces–, he learned not to blink anymore. to look in such a way that the tiny seemed striking and the small enormous. For three years he was practicing until he was able to emulate the teacher. At three years old he thought that he would have to kill him if he wanted to be the best archer in the world. He tried, but Wei Fei managed to dodge the arrows of his student. And he saw no other way to shake it off and get rid of that danger, than to direct Chi Ch’ang’s mind towards a new goal.

“The tiger”

Through the aesthetics of the Colombian Coffee Axis, the so-called carrilera, parrandera and folk music of this area of ​​Colombia give the prelude to two typical healers (oracles), known in Colombia as “culebreros”… They call on the four elementals, time and space to enter the world of dreams and from there tell the story of Jesús María Ocampo (El tigrero) and his wife María Arsenia de Ocampo (founding family of Armenia-Quindío -Colombia)… Said story is taking scene after scene through the adventures of both and especially with the gaze of the colonizer, of the ambitious, fighting, unfaithful and business man, behaviors that occur in Latin American colonists and pioneers; the work begins with the exaltation of the hero, but as the work progresses, the human appears and the exaltation slowly falls, with the fall of the hero the image of the woman rises… the truths infused by the official story collide with assumptions and other truths that are surely part of our cultural construction… As the healers would say: “this work will tell the truth and the lie of this man who are all the men of my town.”