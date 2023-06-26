Laggaa reveals the boldness of the direct support decree for the acquisition of housing during the coming weeks

Hespress Economy Photo: Mounir Mhamidat Hespress- Sakina El SadeghiMonday 26 June 2023 – 21:00

Fawzi Lakjaa, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance in charge of the budget, confirmed that the decree related to housing subsidies is in its final stages of preparation, and will be implemented in the coming weeks.

Lakjaa said, during his answer to the deputies’ questions during the oral questioning session, today, Monday, that the Minister of National Territory Development, Urbanization, Housing and City Policy worked with various actors on procedures related to the implementation of this decree, which will change the approach that was previously adopted with regard to subsidizing housing.

In this context, the same minister explained that the approach was based, during the past years, on supporting demand, through tax exemptions for homeowners or developers who provide housing for acquisition, while the government decided since 2022, after tax procedures have come to an end, to go towards boosting demand by subsidizing Directly to families who will buy housing.

On another topic, the deputies raised the challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises, which constitute 99 percent of the entrepreneurial fabric in Morocco, but they do not have access to bank financing, with the exception of 12 percent of them, which is a weak rate. In addition to challenges related to obtaining their dues from major companies that do not exceed 300 companies, not to mention the statistics for the year 2022, which confirmed that 12 thousand companies closed.

In this context, Lakjaa said that the “Intilaaqah” program at the end of December enabled the granting of approximately 39,253 loans, with financing estimated at 8.7 billion dirhams, highlighting that these committed financings are expected to create more than 112,000 job opportunities.

In the context of facing the challenges, the same government official adds, “A set of mechanisms have been put in place, foremost of which is the Express Guarantee, which witnessed remarkable growth and covered nearly 50,000 loans for small businesses, with an amount exceeding 5.2 billion dirhams of loans. The state committed to 3.7 billion dirhams.” dirhams of it.

