Report in place of Fazio, Monica Maggioni replaces Lucia Annunziata

The new Rai takes shape. after theGoodbye by Fabio Fazio, here is the new one schedule start setting up. Will be ‘Report‘ to take the place of ‘What’s the weather like‘ on Sunday evening on Rai3. The program of Siegfried Ranucci will take the place of the historic talk by Fabio Fazionow with his head on the new adventure on Discovery. A decision that would have been made in agreement with Ranucci.

TV license, Giorgetti meets the top management of Rai: a technical table has been decided

Claudio Lippi shock: “No more gay and gay in Rai, now I’ll be back”. Viale Mazzini dissociates himself: no collaboration with him

Always on Sunday, instead of Lucia Announcedwho also left Rai, will be there Monica Maggioni. As for the name of the program, ‘Mezz’ora in più’, it should change because it will return to the half-hour format with an interview, followed by ‘In Mezz’ora Storie’ which will contain some reports.

Saturday night on Rai3 Serena Bortone will take the place of Massimo Gramellini. Pino I teachfinally, from January should lead ‘The legacy‘, the early evening of Rai1. These would be the main novelties of the schedules 2023-2024 presented today by CEO Roberto Sergio to the Board of Directors.

Serena Bortone, in addition to succeeding Massimo Gramellini in the program “The words of Saturday evening”, will also lead the 50-minute Sunday access always on Rai3. Monday evening, always on the third network, space for Presadiretta Of Riccardo Iacona which will then leave space, in the logic of alternation that was there before with Reportin a talk hosted by Nunzia DeGirolamoinspired by the programs of Gianfranco Funari.

Conrad Augias – according to what is learned – will maintain its schedule musicawhile he will leave Rebuswhich will last a full hour, and will always be conducted by George Zanchini together with different personalities from all political backgrounds and representatives of different realities, including Giordano Bruno Guerri, Massimo De Cataldo, Alessandro Giuli and Barbara Alberti.

Work is underway on a five-minute strip on Rai2 between I Fatti Tui and the 1.00 pm news, a sort of re-edition of Daily rudeness, entrusted to Filippo Facci. Poster arrives on Saturday afternoon on Rai3, hosted by Monica Giandotti who will explore the choices of committed young people.

Ad Agora in his place arrives from Sky Roberto Inciocchi, while Sara Mariani on Saturday and Sunday will host Agorà Weekend. Luisella Costamagna will inherit Annalisa Bruchi’s space always in the late evening on Rai2 with the Tango program, a title inspired by her participation in Dancing with the stars, which will deal with economics and politics. A program by Francesco Giorgino arrives on Rai1 in the late evening on Mondays. Bruno Vespa’s 5-minute daily strip confirmed after the three experimental months and that of Marco Damilano on Rai3.

