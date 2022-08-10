Home Sports History of the Provincial Games | The 1978 Provincial Games, the first mode of sharing the competition in the whole province
Sports

History of the Provincial Games | The 1978 Provincial Games, the first mode of sharing the competition in the whole province

by admin
History of the Provincial Games | The 1978 Provincial Games, the first mode of sharing the competition in the whole province

Editor’s note

Race against the times and fly towards the dream. From September 8 to September 18, 2022, Beijing time, the 14th Hunan Provincial Games will be held in Yueyang City.

As the four-yearly Hunan Sports Festival is approaching, Hongwang Sports integrates authoritative materials such as “Hunan Provincial breaking latest news Sports breaking latest news“, “Hunan Sports Historical Materials”, “Hunan Sports Yearbook”, “Hunan Yearbook” and other authoritative materials to launch a series of reports on “Provincial Sports History” , lead everyone to experience the development history of the Hunan Provincial Games, stand on the profound history together, and welcome the glorious future of Hunan sports.

In 1978, under the influence of the reform wave, the Fourth Hunan Provincial Games held that year also attracted self-innovation.

picture

Data map: Poster of the Fourth Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

Limited by the venue and schedule at that time, the 4th Provincial Games created a model of “sharing games” – at that time, Changsha held the finals of track and field, shooting, basketball, volleyball, football and other events, and the preliminaries of some events. It was arranged to be held in Yueyang, Qiyang, Anhua and other places. From this event, the Provincial Games has moved to the whole of Hunan.

picture

Data map: In the men’s basketball finals of the 1978 Provincial Games, the Xiangtan team (blue shirt) played against the Zhuzhou team.Special thanks to Han Shiqi, Vice Chairman of Hunan Photographers Association, for providing the photo materials

To this day, the model of “sharing the competition” is still widely used, making the Provincial Games a veritable Hunan Sports Carnival, and promoting the promotion of the province’s sports atmosphere.

See also  "Double reduction" policy is introduced, more and more children and parents pay more attention to sports-let sports play an important role in the growth of young people_华奥星空|

picture

Data map: Track and field competition of the Fourth Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

A total of more than 2,200 athletes participated in the competition in this Provincial Games. The Changsha delegation continued to maintain its dominance, winning 41 team and individual gold medals in one fell swoop. The Xiangtan delegation and the Hengyang delegation followed with 27 and 13 gold medals respectively.

You may also like

The 4th Traditional Wushu Elite Competition was held

Taiwan, China announces the end of military activities:...

Rome, defender wanted: 4 hot names. But Mourinho...

Guo Xiaoni, a player from our province, represented...

Juve wants to close on Kostic Offer raised...

Guangming.com commentator: Whether the Guangdong U15 men’s football...

Whatsapp, new functions: leave groups silently (and without...

A tribute to the original intention of tennis,...

Transfer market: bring forward the next winter transfer...

2022 China Hip-hop League kicks off the dance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy