Race against the times and fly towards the dream. From September 8 to September 18, 2022, Beijing time, the 14th Hunan Provincial Games will be held in Yueyang City.

As the four-yearly Hunan Sports Festival is approaching, Hongwang Sports integrates authoritative materials such as “Hunan Provincial breaking latest news Sports breaking latest news“, “Hunan Sports Historical Materials”, “Hunan Sports Yearbook”, “Hunan Yearbook” and other authoritative materials to launch a series of reports on “Provincial Sports History” , lead everyone to experience the development history of the Hunan Provincial Games, stand on the profound history together, and welcome the glorious future of Hunan sports.

In 1978, under the influence of the reform wave, the Fourth Hunan Provincial Games held that year also attracted self-innovation.

Data map: Poster of the Fourth Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

Limited by the venue and schedule at that time, the 4th Provincial Games created a model of “sharing games” – at that time, Changsha held the finals of track and field, shooting, basketball, volleyball, football and other events, and the preliminaries of some events. It was arranged to be held in Yueyang, Qiyang, Anhua and other places. From this event, the Provincial Games has moved to the whole of Hunan.

Data map: In the men’s basketball finals of the 1978 Provincial Games, the Xiangtan team (blue shirt) played against the Zhuzhou team.Special thanks to Han Shiqi, Vice Chairman of Hunan Photographers Association, for providing the photo materials

To this day, the model of “sharing the competition” is still widely used, making the Provincial Games a veritable Hunan Sports Carnival, and promoting the promotion of the province’s sports atmosphere.

Data map: Track and field competition of the Fourth Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

A total of more than 2,200 athletes participated in the competition in this Provincial Games. The Changsha delegation continued to maintain its dominance, winning 41 team and individual gold medals in one fell swoop. The Xiangtan delegation and the Hengyang delegation followed with 27 and 13 gold medals respectively.