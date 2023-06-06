Home » Hjulmand remains Danish national coach – sport.ORF.at
Despite the disappointing first-round elimination at the World Cup in Qatar, the Danish Football Association (DBU) has extended the contract with its national coach Kasper Hjulmand. He signed a new contract valid until the 2026 World Cup, the DBU announced on Tuesday.

“Kasper has performed fantastically together with the players and achieved great sporting results,” said sporting director Peter Möller. The former international striker mostly meant the Euro 2021, when the Danes reached the semi-finals despite the collapse of their best player Christian Eriksen.

Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay

In Qatar, the team could no longer meet the high expectations and was only last in a preliminary round group with France, Australia and Tunisia.

Hjulmand took over his country’s national team in 2020. His next sporting goals are the 2024 European Championships in Germany and the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. “My goal was to rally and inspire all of Denmark behind this team. I think we did. But it can’t stop there,” said Hjulmand.

