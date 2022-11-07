The short retreat that will bring the Italian national team to its first official match of the season, the Sárközy Tamás Memorial Tournament, a friendly competition to be held from 10 to 13 November in Budapest, has begun at the Würtharena in Egna.

The team reunited for the first time under the orders of head coach Mike Keenan and associate coach Mike Pelino.

On Tuesday 8 November the Blue Team will carry out a morning training and after lunch it is already scheduled to leave for Hungary. In Budapest, the Blue Team was included in group B with Ukraine (challenge Thursday 10 November at 15:00) and Slovenia (Friday 11 November at 18:30). In group A there will be Hungary, Japan and France: on Sunday the last friendlies will be held, with the first of group A facing the first of group B and so on, until the final classification is determined. All matches will be streamed pay-per-view (at a cost of € 3) at https://ersteligatv.hu/.

“For us it is primarily an initial test in which the coaching staff can begin to get to know the elements available – explains Stefan Zisser, head of the FISG national hockey teams -, naturally the idea of ​​the game that the coaches will want to give. the Blue Team will develop over time: in Budapest, however, we want to do well and get valuable information for the future “.

Compared to the previously announced calls, there will be two last-minute changes: Pascal Brunner and Daniel Gellon, of HC Merano, will in fact take the place of the ailing Diego Kostner and Giovanni Morini.

There are both the Cadore of Val Pusteria Marco Sanna and the Cortina player Tommaso Traversa.

There will therefore be a total of 3 goalkeepers, 10 defenders and 15 forwards. Here is the complete list.

The summoned

Goalkeepers: Justin Fazio (Asiago), Jake Smith (Val Pusteria), Davide Fadani (Lugano).

Defenders: Enrico Miglioranzi, Dylan Di Perna, Cameron Ginnetti (Bolzano), Gregorio Gios, Lorenzo Casetti (Asiago), Alex Trivellato, Peter Spornberger (Schwenninger Wild Wings), Daniel Glira (Val Pusteria), Phil Pietroniro (Dukla Trencin), Patrick Demetz ( Eisbären Regensburg).

Forwards: Daniel Frank, Luca Frigo, Angelo Miceli, Daniel Mantenuto (Bolzano), Dante Hannoun, Ivan Deluca, Marco Sanna (Val Pusteria), Pascal Brunner, Daniel Gellon (Merano), Michele Marchetti (Asiago), Marco Zanetti (Lugano), Marco Insam (Renon), Alex Petan (Fehervar), Tommaso Traversa (Cortina), Hannes Kasslatter (Bolzano / HC Gherdeina), Leonardo Felicetti (Bolzano / HC Fassa)

Reserve at home: Matthias Mantinger, Simon Berger (Val Pusteria), Anthony Salinitri, Marco Magnabosco (Asiago), Jan Pavlu (Landshut), Sebastiano Soracreppa (Thurgau)

Coaching staff: Mike Keenan (head coach), Mike Pelino (associated coach), Diego Scandella (video coach), Cameron MacDonald (goalie coach)

Team staff: Stefan Zisser (sporting director), Nicola Basso (team leader), Giovanni Costacurta (doctor), Guido Tonelli (physiotherapist), Carlo Ramponi (physiotherapist), Felice Zandegiacomo (toolmaker), Luca Tommasini (media manager)