Status: 04/09/2023 09:49 am

Die Boston Bruins have in the NHL set the record for most wins of the season – and three games left to break it. Meanwhile, the battle for the last ones escalates Playoff-places too.

The Boston Bruins play in the north american Ice hockey professional league NHL probably the best season in the history of the league.

With the 2-1 win against the New Jersey Devils two goals from Pavel Zacha equaled the Bruins’ historic record of 62 wins this season. They have three games left to make the mark, which is also the Detroit Red Wings (1995/96) and Tampa Bay Lightning (2018/19) achieved to improve.

“This is special, without a doubt” said Bruins-Captain Patrice Bergeronwho spent his entire 20 years in the top league in the world Boston plays, over the record. The Bruins are one of the so-called “Original Six“ founding teams of the league, but have won only once in the past 50 years Stanley Cup – 2011 with Dennis Seidenberg.

Connor McDavid surpasses the mark of 150 scorers

On the first day of NHL history, on which 16 games were played and all 32 teams were currently in action, he also achieved Connor McDavid a historical mark. The star player Edmonton Oilers scored in the 6-1 win at the San José Sharks twice and surpassed as the sixth player of the NHL-History the mark of 150 Scorer-Points in a season. National player Leon Draisaitl recorded an assist and follows McDavid league-wide with 124 scorer points.

Of the eight Germans currently in the NHL, Draisaitl is the only goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer with the Seattle Kraken sure in the Playoffs included. Grubauer came in the 7-3 win against them Chicago Blackhawks in the final third and parried all eleven shots on his goal. in Chicago Lukas Reichel scored his seventh goal of the season in the middle third.

Sabers get minimal chance of wildcard spot

In the Eastern Conference have the Buffalo Sabres one John-Jason Peterka their minimal chances in the fight for one of the two vacant Wildcard-Places for the Playoffs receive. The Sabres won 4:3 against the Carolina Hurricanesbut the direct competitors also drove Florida Panthers, New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins victories a. The Sabres must now win all remaining four games of the season – and hope for defeats of the competition.