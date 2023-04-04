Home Sports Hockey, NHL: Seattle Kraken with a resounding victory on the way to the playoffs
Sports

Hockey, NHL: Seattle Kraken with a resounding victory on the way to the playoffs

Hockey, NHL: Seattle Kraken with a resounding victory on the way to the playoffs

Status: 4/4/2023 7:26 am

Die Seattle Kraken around the German ice hockey goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer have taken another step in the direction of the NHL Playoffs made.

On Monday (04/03/2023, local time) won Seattle clearly with 8: 1 (2: 0, 2: 1, 4: 0) against them Arizona Coyotes. Die Kraken continue to take one of the two Wildcard-Places in the Western Conference a, their lead on the Calgary Flames increased it to five points.

Grubauer parried 21 of the 22 shots on his goal in the Kraken met seven different players. Drove with the seven-goal lead Seattle his biggest win of the season. The Kraken are currently going through a varied final phase of the main round: for ten games, victory and defeat have alternated regularly.

Vegas Knights win top game after penalty shootout

In the top game between the leaders of the two Divisions in the west they sat down Vegas Golden Knights with 4: 3 (1: 0, 1: 3, 1: 0) after a penalty shootout at the Minnesota Wild through. Pavel Dorofeyev scored twice for Vegas in regulation time, including the 3-3 equalizer 35 seconds from the end of the third period, as well as one of three penalties.

Minnesota must go through the defeat Dallas Stars the first place of Central Division left the with 5:1 (1:0, 2:0, 2:1) against the Nashville Predators win

