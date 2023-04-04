Home World In Sicily cold and rain on most of the island but the sun will return soon
World

In Sicily cold and rain on most of the island but the sun will return soon

by admin
In Sicily cold and rain on most of the island but the sun will return soon

by gds.it – ​​1 minute ago

Still bad weather in Sicily, even if the worst seems to be over. Yesterday, the day with the heaviest rainfall which, fortunately, did not cause any particular damage. All the schools that were closed yesterday due to the alert have reopened…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «In Sicily cold and rain on most of the island but the sun will return soon appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Kiev: "Seven buses of Russian soldiers with symptoms caused by exposure to radioactivity leave Chernobyl"

You may also like

Trump will be detained today

Holland, passenger train crashes into a crane and...

It’s doomsday for Donald Trump. For the first...

WhatsApp, hidden chats are coming: no one reads...

Terra Amara spoiler, the beloved character falls from...

Studio Wildcard postpones ARK 2 to the end...

Japan’s 8,336-meter deep sea found a strange fish...

Rockin’ 1000 has opened the recruitment of international...

Georgia releases single and announces new album for...

A train derailed in the Netherlands | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy