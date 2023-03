The second matches of the quarter-final battles of the highest Czech hockey competition are here. The key step was taken by the winner of the regular season Pardubice, who managed to beat Olomouc 5:1 on Friday and today (17:00) will attack for a two-point lead in the series. Vítkovice (19:00) also confirmed their role as favorites against Brno, taking the lead in the series with a narrow 3:2 victory. You can watch the second quarter-final matches in online reports on the Sport.cz website.

