Insurance for Vitík? The next reinforcement for Sparta is to be an African stopper from Denmark

The Czech champion hasn’t moved too far in the summer football market. Sparta had already agreed on midfielder Michal Ševčík from Brno in advance. After him, goalkeeper Jakub Surovčík from Jablonec and winger Veljko Birmančevič arrived on loan from Toulouse. However, Letenští will receive a decent package for the transfer of Tomáš Čvančara. According to foreign sources, they intend to invest part of the money in the arrival of the young Gambian stopper James Gomez from the Danish AC Horsens.

