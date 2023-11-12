Host Guangxi Wins Big at the Rock Climbing Competition of the First Student (Youth) Games

The first Student (Youth) Games successfully held its rock climbing competition from November 8th to 11th at the climbing hall of Guling Town Junior High School in Mashan County, Nanning City. The competition saw the participation of 28 teams from 23 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, as well as 231 overseas Chinese contestants.

The competition featured various events, including random speed events, speed events, and dual all-around events, which were divided into men’s and women’s categories. With age restrictions set between 12 to 15 years old, the competition aims to train and reserve talents for future Olympics and qualifying tournaments.

The rock climbing competition brought great success for the host Guangxi, as they clinched 3 golds, 3 silvers, and 1 bronze, making them the biggest winner of the competition. This victory is a testament to the region’s commitment to promoting the sport of rock climbing, with Mashan County alone boasting 23 rock climbing schools benefiting over 18,000 students and earning the title of a “National Demonstration County for the Promotion of Rock Climbing in Schools.”

The competition also featured speed races and biathlons, with athletes showcasing their skills and determination on the rock climbing wall. As the official events of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, these events attracted significant attention and highlighted the intense competition among young athletes. The creation of events and competitions like this is a significant measure in promoting the cultivation of competitive sports talent and enhancing the physical fitness of teenagers and students.

The rock climbing competition at the first Student (Youth) Games was sponsored by the Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, the State Sports General Administration, and the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, hosted by the People’s Government of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and co-organized by the Nanning Municipal People’s Government.

As the competition comes to an end, young rock climbers will continue their pursuit of dreams. The successful organization and outcomes of the competition are a testament to the importance of integrating sports and education and the value of platforms like the Youth Games in promoting the development of youth and school sports in the new era.

