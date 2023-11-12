Introducing AudioKit King of Digital: The Ultimate iOS AUv3 Synthesizer for Classic Digital Sounds

The King of Digital: Bringing Back Classic Digital Synthesizer Sounds

The digital age of synthesizers began in the 1980s with the introduction of the legendary Yamaha DX-7, Roland D-50, and Korg M1. These three synthesizers, also known as the “Legendary Three,” introduced distinctive timbres and sounds that were not possible with analog synthesizers. The era of classic digital synthesizer sounds is being brought back with the release of the AudioKit King of Digital, a new iOS AUv3 synthesizer.

The King of Digital is a new addition to the “King” family of applications and focuses on classic digital synthesizer sounds from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s. It is also the successor to the Digital D1 app released in 2019. The app is not intended to imitate or emulate a specific synthesizer, but rather honors those synths with fun and playable features.

The core of the King of Digital utilizes a combination of virtual analog synthesis and PCM sampling, allowing it to play up to 64 voices. It comes with 5 PCM cards containing over 3GB of new original sample content from classic analog and FM synthesizers. However, it’s important to note that the developers did not sample PCM from classic synthesizers such as Roland or Korg.

The app also features two layers per voice, each loaded with a PCM sample and its own shaping controls. Users can adjust the ADSR envelope of each layer and create a perfect blend of the two sound sources, along with three LFOs that can be freely mapped for modulation. In addition, King of Digital includes a multi-effects section and a retro-style step sequencer, offering a wide range of creative possibilities for users.

With over 900+ presets sourced from sound designers and beta testers in the iPad music production community, the app provides users with a plethora of retro, catchy sounds. It also comes with 5 PCM cards filled with sound sources, allowing users to design endless new presets.

The AudioKit King of Digital is currently available at a promotional price of $3.99, originally priced at $19.99. It runs as a standalone program and AUv3 plug-in on iPhone and iPad, and can be purchased on the App Store. This new synthesizer app brings back the classic digital synthesizer sounds of the past and sets the stage for a new generation of music production.

