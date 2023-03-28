The player’s concerns stem from a possible violation of the law, the amendment of which was signed by President Vladimir Putin last December. It tightens the ban on the promotion of LGBT+ topics and pedophilia. According to Moscow, the law prohibits the promotion of “non-traditional sexual relations”, the topic of gender non-conformity and sex change and pedophilia, and the dissemination of information about them in the media, on the Internet, in advertising, in books or in films. Violations are subject to a heavy fine.

Out of concern for the safety of the Russian players, the Chicago hockey players no longer wore rainbow jerseys on a similar occasion, having previously decided to give up minority themed jerseys for the New York Rangers, Islanders and Minnesota. Philadelphia defenseman Ivan Provorov, San Jose goaltender James Reimer and Florida’s Eric and Marc Staal also refused to participate in Pride Night events, citing their religious beliefs.

The “Hockey is for All” campaign, which aims to promote diversity and inclusion, is launched by the NHL every February. How they join the event is left up to the individual clubs by the league. When the Sabers skate, they will wear themed jerseys, which will then be auctioned off, and they will also have rainbow tape on their hockey sticks. In addition, the club has changed the logo on social networks so that it is surrounded by a circle in rainbow colors.