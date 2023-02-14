Home Sports Holiday and the Rockets reached a buyout and will join the Lone Ranger after the clarification period – yqqlm
On February 14th, Beijing time, according to the famous NBA reporter Brian Windhorst, Justin Holiday reached a buyout with the Rockets and will join the Lone Ranger after the clarification period.

Justin Holiday was sent to the Rockets by the Hawks on this year’s trade deadline. The Rockets initially considered keeping the 33-year-old veteran. Coach Silas and general manager Stone both expressed their intentions. Holiday himself also agreed. Interested in helping young people.

But in the end, Holiday expressed that he wanted to leave more time for young people, and chose to buy out with the Rockets to leave.

Holiday has promised to join the Lone Ranger after the clarification period.

Justin Holiday played 28 times this season, averaging 4.5 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, and his shooting percentage was 38.4%.

