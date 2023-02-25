Home Sports Homecoming!Real Madrid’s 25 crown glory kings return to their roots to join the Brazilian team_Marcelo_Fluminense_Contract
Sports

Homecoming!Real Madrid’s 25 crown glory kings return to their roots to join the Brazilian team_Marcelo_Fluminense_Contract

by admin
Homecoming!Real Madrid’s 25 crown glory kings return to their roots to join the Brazilian team_Marcelo_Fluminense_Contract

Original title: Homecoming!Real Madrid’s 25 crown glory kings return to their roots to join the Brazilian home team

On the evening of February 24th, Beijing time, the 34-year-old former Real Madrid meritorious player Marcelo returned to join the Brazilian team Fluminense.

The Fluminense team posted a poster of Marcelo’s return on official social media and announced: The return date has come.

In January 2007, Real Madrid spent 6.5 million euros to buy Brazilian player Marcelo from Fluminense youth training. Before joining Real Madrid, Marcelo played 11 times for the Fluminense first team and scored 3 goals.

After the end of last season, Marcelo’s contract with Real Madrid expired and he left the team freely, ending his 15-year Real Madrid career. Played a total of 546 games for Real Madrid, contributed 38 goals + 103 assists, won 25 major championship trophies, including 6 La Liga, 2 Copa del Rey, 5 Spanish Super Cups, 5 Champions Leagues, 3 European Super Leagues Cup, 4 Club World Cups.

He joined Olympiacos in September last year, but after playing for more than five months, he terminated his contract with the club on February 18 and returned to his home team today.

(Editor: Smiling Jiuquan)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  The NYBO National Finals kicked off, the national first-level referee and above referees

You may also like

Man Convicted of Murder in 2021 Deadly Shooting...

Should RB Bijan Robinson go top 10 in...

Three vehicles collide in Pakistan leaving at least...

Football: Marcelo returns home, he will play in...

TV football program: at what time and on...

ambition and perspective, more than money – breaking...

The Football News Show: Could the Carabao Cup...

Rams reportedly expected to trade Jalen Ramsey

New Zealand v England: James Anderson and Jack...

Tennis, ATP 500 Open Rio de Janeiro

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy