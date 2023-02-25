Original title: Homecoming!Real Madrid’s 25 crown glory kings return to their roots to join the Brazilian home team

On the evening of February 24th, Beijing time, the 34-year-old former Real Madrid meritorious player Marcelo returned to join the Brazilian team Fluminense.

The Fluminense team posted a poster of Marcelo’s return on official social media and announced: The return date has come.

In January 2007, Real Madrid spent 6.5 million euros to buy Brazilian player Marcelo from Fluminense youth training. Before joining Real Madrid, Marcelo played 11 times for the Fluminense first team and scored 3 goals.

After the end of last season, Marcelo’s contract with Real Madrid expired and he left the team freely, ending his 15-year Real Madrid career. Played a total of 546 games for Real Madrid, contributed 38 goals + 103 assists, won 25 major championship trophies, including 6 La Liga, 2 Copa del Rey, 5 Spanish Super Cups, 5 Champions Leagues, 3 European Super Leagues Cup, 4 Club World Cups.

He joined Olympiacos in September last year, but after playing for more than five months, he terminated his contract with the club on February 18 and returned to his home team today.

(Editor: Smiling Jiuquan)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: