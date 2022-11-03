Honda has given a refresh to its best-selling small displacement scooters by offering a series of brand new colors soon available in dealerships. The update concerns first of all the very popular Sh series whose two minor exponents, 125 and 150 cc, can now be chosen in five new colors while the more performing 350 cc version, best seller of its segment, it will have three new color options available out of the six available. The handsome Pcx 125 will be available in 2023 in a new colorway, while the slim Vision 110 will receive two. Net of the cosmetic innovations, none of the aforementioned models has however been subject to changes on the strictly technical side.