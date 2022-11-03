Home Sports Honda scooter 2023: new colors for SH125, SH150, SH350, PCX 125 and Vision 110
Sports

Honda scooter 2023: new colors for SH125, SH150, SH350, PCX 125 and Vision 110

by admin
Honda scooter 2023: new colors for SH125, SH150, SH350, PCX 125 and Vision 110

Honda has given a refresh to its best-selling small displacement scooters by offering a series of brand new colors soon available in dealerships. The update concerns first of all the very popular Sh series whose two minor exponents, 125 and 150 cc, can now be chosen in five new colors while the more performing 350 cc version, best seller of its segment, it will have three new color options available out of the six available. The handsome Pcx 125 will be available in 2023 in a new colorway, while the slim Vision 110 will receive two. Net of the cosmetic innovations, none of the aforementioned models has however been subject to changes on the strictly technical side.

See also  From the U21 national team to Pordenone, Cambiaghi's dedication: "The first time in blue is for the neroverde family"

You may also like

Volleyball A3. From Rold Belluno, an endless story...

Juve-Inter, the formation: from Vlahovic and Bremer to...

Inzaghi and Allegri, coaches in suits. Casual style...

Pavia falls with Club Milano and loses the...

WTA Finals – Sakari qualified for the group...

Mockery PSG, Galtier: “We didn’t think we would...

Serie A Noir, the story of an away...

Fat Tiger 27+7 James quasi-triple-double, the Lakers beat...

Padel World Cup, blue ahead from the front:...

Mara Navarria, the run-up to Paris 2024 started...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy