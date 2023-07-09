Title: Honduran Forward Jairo Róchez Joins Motagua for Apertura 2023 Season

Date: 2023-07-09

Forward Jairo Róchez Crisanto has expressed his excitement upon signing with Motagua for the upcoming Apertura 2023 season, joining the ranks of the Honduran football club. Having previously played for Victoria, Olimpia, and Lobos UPNFM, the 32-year-old attacker has scored a total of 27 goals since his debut in the National League in 2011. Notably, Róchez recently showcased his skills and netted five goals in the last Clausura championship.

Surprised by Motagua’s interest following the expiration of his contract with Lobos, Róchez expressed his gratitude toward Emilio Izaguirre (sports director), the board of directors, and the coaching staff for the opportunity. Speaking to Diario MÁS, Róchez emphasized his determination to make the most of this chance to prove himself.

Acknowledging the competition within Motagua’s offensive lineup, particularly mentioning Campana and Auzmendi, Róchez remains focused on earning a starting position. He stated, “You have to work to earn the position, I will fight for that and be ready for what the teacher says. Campana and Auzmendi are good people and excellent players, in the end, it doesn’t matter who plays, the idea is that whoever has the chance will do well for the team’s cause.”

Currently undergoing a productive preseason with Motagua in Tela, Jairo Róchez also shared his thoughts on the upcoming Central American Cup and their opponents, the Belize Greens, in the Concacaf tournament. Róchez expressed the team’s commitment to hard work and their determination to emerge victorious against all opponents. Drawing from his own experience playing in the Belmopan Bandits in Belize, Róchez acknowledged the prowess of the Greens and their well-maintained natural grass field.

Motagua’s acquisition of Jairo Róchez adds to their roster of eight signings for the upcoming contest. As the team prepares for the Apertura 2023 season, Róchez’s inclusion brings experience, goalscoring prowess, and competition to the club’s offense. Motagua fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Róchez’s impact and contributions as they strive for success in both domestic and international competitions.

