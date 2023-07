The impasse between the Charlotte Hornets and winger PJ Washington, one of the main Restricted Free Agents still without a contract for next season, is not broken.

Second Marc Stein the player would be thinking of signing the Qualifying Offer (about 8.5 million) to return to Free Agency next season. At that point the Hornets would no longer have a chance to match any offer.

The former Kentucky player averaged 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks in 32 minutes last year.

