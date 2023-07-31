Milan, 30 July 2023 – “Today I had the opportunity on the return flight from Sardinia to get to know the parents of a girl who followed me a lot, whose life was unfortunately taken last night, at the age of 20. How disgusting some human beings make me, rest in peace Sophia, you have a wonderful family”. To complete the message, the drawing of a dove. These are the words that the rapper Lazza he dedicated yesterday in a story on Instagram in Sofia Castellitwenty years old, working student stabbed to death by her ex boyfriend Zakaria Atqaoui, a 23-year-old Italian-Moroccan who allegedly hit her in her sleep after secretly entering her house with a set of keys in her possession.

Lazza says he has met Sofia’s parents on the plane who was taking them back to Milan from Sardinia, where they had spent a few days to celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of the girl’s maternal grandparents. Still in the virtual message, the musician publish the last photo that the twenty-year-old had posted on Instagram, which portrays her posing in front of the mirror with a fuchsia skirt, a silver bodice and all the light-heartedness of her 20s.

Under that photo, on Sofia’s profile, other VIPs leave a sign of affection for her. Between them, rapper Vegas Jones which publishes a white heart and a dove: Sofia had chosen one of her songs, “Califlower”, as the soundtrack of the latest story posted on Instagram when she returned home, Saturday at 5.58. The last photo and the last dawn of her life. Also the songwriter and musician Paola Turci writes for Sofia: “Rest in peace, beautiful girl. You had a worm next to you and you didn’t realize it…”.