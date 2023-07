Alexander Horst/Julian Hörl lost in two tight sets at the elite tournament for beach volleyball in Gstaad against the Norwegian top stars Anders Mol/Christian Sörum.

The ÖVV duo lost to the Norwegian Olympic champions, world and European champions on Saturday in the first knockout round 19:21 21:23.

With that, Horst, who had qualified for the main draw, occupiedHörl shared ninth place at this tournament in the highest Pro Tour category.

