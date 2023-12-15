How are the Red Sox going in their search for starting pitching?

The Red Sox’s Target for Starting Pitchers

As the winter offseason progresses, the Boston Red Sox are actively pursuing starting pitchers to bolster their rotation. According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, the team has been linked to several sought-after arms in the free agent and trade market, and the list of potential targets is long.

At the top of the list is Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is also being sought after by numerous other teams. Although the Red Sox may have already met with Yamamoto or plan to do so soon, it is uncertain if they will be able to secure the bid for him due to the high level of interest and the potential cost of his contract, which could be nearly $300 million.

Other pitchers who may be too pricey for the Red Sox include Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, particularly if the team aims to add multiple pieces to its starting rotation.

Speier reports that the Red Sox have shown “varying levels of interest” in Snell, Montgomery, Lucas Giolito, and Jack Flaherty. Of these, Montgomery is considered a more attractive option for Boston, as a potential drawback of signing Snell is that the team acquiring him would have to give up compensation in the amateur draft.

In addition to these pitchers, the Red Sox are also targeting Japanese left-hander Shōta Inamaga.

While the team considered meeting with Venezuelan Eduardo Rodríguez and was involved in the bidding for Seth Lugo before they signed with the Diamondbacks and Royals, respectively, the Red Sox have also explored the trade market for starting pitching. They are seeking a pitcher with multiple years of contractual control, rather than one who is a year away from free agency.

This approach rules out pitchers like Tyler Glasnow and Corbin Burnes but opens the possibility of pursuing pitchers like White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease, who is two years away from free agency. The Red Sox have also reportedly discussed trade possibilities with the Mariners involving Logan Gilbert and George Kirby, both of whom would not reach free agency until 2028 and 2029, respectively.

As the Red Sox continue to evaluate their options, it remains to be seen which starting pitchers they will ultimately target and acquire to strengthen their rotation for the upcoming season.

