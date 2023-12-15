The Alarming Increase of Mental Health Disorders in Spain: A Detailed Report

Alarming Increase in Mental Health Cases in Spain

The recently released National System of Health report by the Ministry of Health has shed light on the state of healthcare in Spain, particularly highlighting a concerning rise in cases of mental and behavioral disorders. Despite the general confidence in the healthcare system, the report reveals troubling figures on mental health from the Spanish population.

The report indicates that while hospital care has received a positive rating from the majority of citizens, with a 7.2 out of 10 score, primary care falls slightly behind with a 6.2 rating. In 2022, hospital care served four million patients and performed 3.4 million surgical interventions, while primary care managed 453 million queries.

Another notable finding from the report is that even though three out of four Spaniards consider their health to be “good or very good,” a sedentary lifestyle affects four out of ten people in their free time. The main causes of mortality remain cardiovascular diseases and cancer, accounting for more than 50% of recorded deaths. Mental health has also emerged as a significant problem, with more than 4,000 annual suicides.

The report dives deeper into the mental health situation in Spain, presenting data up to 2021. It reveals an alarming increase of 13% in mental and behavioral disorders cases compared to 2019 and 43.5% compared to 2016. This rise is more pronounced in women and people of advanced age.

Furthermore, the report highlights significant regional differences in the prevalence of mental health problems in Spain. Castilla la Mancha has the lowest incidence at 93.3 cases per 1,000 inhabitants, while the Canary Islands top the list with 485.1 cases per 1,000 inhabitants.

Despite these concerning figures, Spain has the fifth lowest rate in the European Union in hospitalizations for mental disorders and behavior. The report emphasizes the urgent need to address mental health problems in Spain and advocates for implementing preventive and intervention measures at the national level.

In addition, the report touches upon seasonal depression, also known as seasonal affective disorder, which manifests itself in autumn and winter, dissipating in spring and summer. It emphasizes the importance of recognizing the signs of seasonal depression and seeking professional support and treatment when necessary.

