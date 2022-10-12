Original title: How huge is the new season opening army, even the Lakers and Nets want to join?

In recent days, because of the crowd of onlookers caused by Vinbanyama, “open swing” and “swooping” have suddenly become the hot words of the entire league.

A rumor revealed that in the new season, more than half of the teams in the league may be interested in Vinbanyama, and more teams will withdraw their energy from the regular season earlier than in previous years and devote themselves to “preparing for the draft”. “middle.

As the president of the NBA, Adam Silver may have smelled some unusual clues through various sources in his hands. So, as soon as the warm-up match of Vinbanyama’s visit to the United States ended, he told the media that he hoped that the league teams would still uphold their professionalism next season and not blindly start diving for a top pick.

However, Xiao Hua’s request is one thing, and the management and coaching staff of each team are another matter. Facing the great temptation of Vinbanyama, seeing a star who is expected to define the new era of the NBA is about to appear, the uniforms of each team can never be indifferent.

So, before the new season starts, some teams have torn off their masks. Among them, the former five-time giant Spurs were the first to act. In fact, the Spurs have been watching Vinbanyama for a while. A relationship that cannot be ignored is that last season, Vinbanyama played for the Ligue 1 Lyon Elsevier team. The chairman of the team was Popovich’s lover and Spurs legendary defender Tony Parker. There is also a more exaggerated statement that the Spurs arranged a special person a few years ago to closely observe the movements of Vinbanyama and escort his growth. However, for his peerless talent, the Spurs were the first to discover and the most detailed to evaluate.

This is why the Spurs, who had always kept the bottom line in previous seasons, suddenly switched to the "aggressive" line this summer. The offseason has just begun, and they have traded for the core of the team, Dejounte Murray, and will not be able to do so again. No reinforcements were made to the lineup. Until today in the preseason, the Spurs barely managed to put together a starting lineup against the Jazz, but in such a lineup, the core of the team has become Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Joshua. Young people like Ya Primo who have not yet matured their skills and have relatively limited talents, one can imagine what kind of calculus Popovich has made for the new season…

When it comes to the Spurs' opponent today, the Jazz, it is another team with huge movements in the offseason. This summer, "Old Fox" Danny Ainge played another round of the rebuilding game of his general manager career. Through efficient and sharp operations, he gave away the two cores of Mitchell and Gobert in just two months, and exchanged them for a rich package of immediate combat power + draft rights. Like the Spurs, the Jazz have no qualms about rebuilding. For this reason, the Jazz may continue to operate in the future, and it is obviously unrealistic to expect a rookie head coach, who is also the youngest head coach Will Hardiff next season, to bring results as soon as he takes office. Since the team doesn't want to win and has no ability to achieve good results, wouldn't it be an excellent option to announce at the beginning of the season that it "opens the game" reasonably within the limits allowed by the rules?

Compared with the Spurs and Jazz, the reconstruction of the Thunder and Rockets seems to have taken a step to the next level. In theory, these two teams should appropriately raise their record targets next season. But because of the appearance of Wenbanyama, the desire of the two teams to fight for high ranking instantly became less intense. After all, the Thunder will hold the most first-round picks in the league in the next 7 years, and the Rockets will also control the Nets' draft picks in the next 5 years. So many high-quality chips will not go to the "Russian Roulette" to fight, it is true A bit of a waste and a pity…

In the East, the Pistons and Magic are also going through a deep rebuilding period, and the two teams have also made no secret of their interest in Vinbanyama. Earlier today, "Three Balls" LaMelo Ball was injured unexpectedly, and another player in the team, Miles Bridges, was deeply involved in a domestic violence scandal, and he is still a restricted free agent. After returning to the team and two sap hits, the Hornets' journey in the new season seems to be a little off. With these objective reasons, if Boss Qiao changes course and announces that it will be rotten, it is also a coup worth considering.

Next, who else? Like the Pacers in the East, the Wizards, the Kings in the West, they're all struggling to rebuild and want to rebuild. In the new season, there may be a wave of losing streak, an emotional outbreak in the locker room, and a mountain of defeat on a certain night, which may lead to the idea of ​​"giving up" deep in the management's mind. If these teams join the opening game later in the season. Please don't be surprised by the army.

Of course, some people say that teams with hidden crises such as the Lakers and Nets can also gamble for next year's No. 1 pick. Once Westbrook and James still can't integrate, once Irving creates new troubles in the Nets, then the new season , the dive between the two teams seems to have a legitimate reason. But unfortunately, the Lakers and Nets have overdrawn the future early in their early deals. Next summer, the Lakers' first-round pick needs to be swapped with the Pelicans, and the Nets' first-round pick swap right is controlled by the Rockets. In addition, the Clippers, Timberwolves, 76ers and Bucks are the other 4 teams that do not have next year's first-round picks (or first-rounder autonomy), which means that on paper, these are the only teams that cannot get a job in the new season. Yama. (Poirot)

