How is Getafe – FC Barcelona going?

Barça seeks to maintain the 13-point advantage over Real Madrid

Xavi has revolutionized the eleven with Jordi Alba as a winger and Balde as a winger

Xavi Hernández announced at a press conference that the team will have to win many games to be league champions. One of them is the one who is playing, against Getafe, in the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

We tell you how the match evolves in a match in which Gavi received a yellow card in the first minute of play and Xavi opted for Jordi Alba as a winger and Balde as a winger.

The bars at the start have been testing by both teams, without clear chances in the first 15 minutes. The highlight, in fact, has been Sergi Roberto’s injuryafter putting his hand to the back of the thigh.

And in minute 24, Barça had two consecutive sticks! First after the shot Raphinha and immediately afterwards, in the rejection of the ball, Alejandro Baldewho has hit him ‘bitten’, has run into the stick again.