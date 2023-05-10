Home » How Mahomes Football should strengthen in Germany
Sports

How Mahomes Football should strengthen in Germany

by admin
How Mahomes Football should strengthen in Germany


Figurehead of the NFL: Patrick Mahomes (center), here with wife Brittany and daughter Sterling Skye
Bild: picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS

The NFL will play twice in Frankfurt in 2023 – and will send their best playmaker, among other things. There is calculation behind the football plans for Germany.

Dhe world‘s most popular sports league is coming to Frankfurt. In November 2023, the National Football League (NFL) will play two of its season games in the stadium of Bundesliga soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt. With the Kansas City Chiefs and their quarterback Patrick Mahomes, not only is the current Super Bowl winner coming to Germany, but also what is probably the best playmaker in the NFL at the moment.

This is no coincidence, as is the fact that the league, after the successful premiere last autumn in Munich, is awarding two games to Germany this year – and both will take place in Frankfurt. “We put a lot of energy into the application to the NFL,” said Patrik Meyer, Managing Director of Eintracht Frankfurt Stadion GmbH, on Wednesday after the plans became known, “and we are now putting just as much energy into the preparation and implementation of the games in our ‘living room’.”

See also  Soccer Bundesliga: Hertha BSC – Werder Bremen in the live ticker

You may also like

ABSOLUTE ITALIAN MOUNTAIN RUNNING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Champions League semi-finals: Inter takes a big step...

Inter beat Milan 2-0 in the first leg...

Inter vs AC Milan in the Champions League:...

Pompeii-Herculaneum: the derby of the excavations that is...

Handball Champions League: THW Kiel loses quarter-final first...

The Grana Padano Consortium celebrates the Cortina 2026...

Why Inter plays without a shirt sponsor

Vinicius Jr., how was his match — Sportellate.it

Handball Champions League: SC Magdeburg carelessly throws victory...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy