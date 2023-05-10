How Mahomes Football should strengthen in Germany

The NFL will play twice in Frankfurt in 2023 – and will send their best playmaker, among other things. There is calculation behind the football plans for Germany.

Dhe world‘s most popular sports league is coming to Frankfurt. In November 2023, the National Football League (NFL) will play two of its season games in the stadium of Bundesliga soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt. With the Kansas City Chiefs and their quarterback Patrick Mahomes, not only is the current Super Bowl winner coming to Germany, but also what is probably the best playmaker in the NFL at the moment.

This is no coincidence, as is the fact that the league, after the successful premiere last autumn in Munich, is awarding two games to Germany this year – and both will take place in Frankfurt. “We put a lot of energy into the application to the NFL,” said Patrik Meyer, Managing Director of Eintracht Frankfurt Stadion GmbH, on Wednesday after the plans became known, “and we are now putting just as much energy into the preparation and implementation of the games in our ‘living room’.”