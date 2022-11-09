Home Sports How much does it cost to cut Irving? What happened to the Irving incident?
How much does it cost to cut Irving? What happened to the Irving incident?

How much does it cost to cut Irving? What happened to the Irving incident?

Irving is arguably the most troublesome player in the NBA. He was hurt a lot by the team because of the vaccine incident, and now he is hurting the team again because of the anti-Semitic incident. What happened to the Owen incident? Some fans suggested to cut Irving, how much would it cost to cut Irving? Let’s find out together.

Owen incident

Owen’s anti-Semitic incident occurred on October 29,Irving retweeted pro-anti-Semitic movie without warning. The incident intensified in the following week, with figures in basketball, culture and politics all intervening and speaking out.Nets suspended Irving without pay.

Nets owner Tsai Chongxin tweeted: “I regret that Carey seems to support a movie based on a book full of ‘anti-Semitic’ false information.” Notable Yes, Owen did not apologize to Cai Chongxin, but clarified that he was not an anti-Semitic.

It is understood that in 2019, the Nets signed Irving and gave him a four-year, 141 million super-max contract. However, this contract was not a success. In 20 years, only playing 20 games will be reimbursed for the season. 21 years of good performance, but the playoffs were suspended due to injury.But in any case, if the Nets cut him, it would have to pay tens of millions of dollars.

