How to maintain profit-Netease Hongcai-Football Basket Lottery Expert Score Prediction Lottery Platform

How to maintain profit

1687399792

On June 22, 2023, the football lottery competition is in full swing, and the daily focus is on. How to buy football lottery? Among the 23,075 lottery draws previously drawn, Netease Red Lottery Expert Zhizunbao hit the first prize. If you followed the vote, plus 10 second prizes, the total prize amount reached 276,000, which is equivalent to 135 times the income! For detailed plans, please search for Zhizunbao in the expert list. Netease Red Lottery experts will also make comprehensive recommendations for the upcoming games, interested lottery players must not miss it.

The difficulty of winning and losing this issue is not low. The five major European leagues are ushering in the final match. Many games in the last round of Serie A and La Liga are quite suspenseful. The more difficult ones should be the two La Liga relegation battles: Valladolid VS Getafe, Espanyol VS Almeria. The four teams all want to win to ensure that they can successfully avoid relegation. Valladolid and Almeria, which are supported by the index, are favored by players. Supreme Treasure chose to defend against a tie in these two games, and as a result, both games were successfully hit, and both ended in a tie. In addition, like Celta’s defeat of Barcelona and Real Madrid’s draw with Athletic Bilbao, it can be regarded as a small upset.

Today, Netease Hongcai invites expert Zhizun Baolai to share his experience with friends:

Hello everyone, I am Zhizunbao, an expert of Netease Red Lottery. I started to recommend winning and losing lotteries in March this year. Recently, I have hit 6 winning and losing lotteries. Last Sunday’s lottery drew 23075 winning and losing lotteries. All 14 games were hit, and 2048 The amount of yuan bet won a bonus of 276,000 yuan, and the rate of return is quite generous. If you want to maintain a profit in winning and losing betting, you need to grasp the following aspects:

1. Don’t put too much trust in strong teams in single selection. The winning lottery amount I usually recommend is about 2048 yuan. If you buy it yourself, you will make some optimizations and the amount will be controlled at 512 yuan. If I am confident, I will attach the optimization plan to the bottom of the plan. The plan of 2048 yuan requires 4 games for single selection. When choosing a single-choice game, we usually choose a game with a relatively large gap in strength to “do courage”.

It cannot be said that this selection is not good, but if there is a problem with the single selection session, it will often destroy the entire list. Because, the single-choice games themselves are the games where we are more confident, and the double-choice games are relatively hesitant in the initial screening stage, so some strong and weak dialogue games are used by us to “do courage”. Sometimes, you need to consider whether the current fighting spirit and state of the strong team you support are all right. In recent games, I have the impression that Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain have repeatedly lost upsets, and if this situation occurs together, it will result in high bonuses.

2. Pay attention to the double selection to prevent the weak team from being upset. After the number of single-choice games is set, the remaining games are double-choice. It seems that it is relatively simple to choose 2 out of 3, but there are often many “pitfalls” hidden. For example, in the dialogue between the strong and the weak, we choose to believe in the strong team and think that one side is at least undefeated. This way of thinking is no problem, but friends, you can review it. Is it true that every day in the game, the strong team is upset by the weak team? There will always be one or a few strong teams losing in a lottery, such as Barcelona in the last period, such as Monaco, Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue 1 on Saturday. I chose Marseille to be unbeaten in the Marseille game. As a result, Marseille Losing directly to Ajaccio, who has been relegated, this kind of game is hard to guard against. If we all trust the strong team (or the ball-handling team) in the double-selection games, it is easy to miss the grand prize because of the unpopularity, because the reason why the grand prize is a grand prize is because few people hit it.

3. Focus on the fundamentals and use the data as a reference. Dear friends, when buying winning lottery or playing lottery, you must understand an underlying logic: it is the 22 players on the field that determine the outcome of the game, not statistics and indexes. Therefore, when I analyze the game, I will focus on the fundamental information and use the data level as a reference. When promoting the lottery, if there is a big difference between the fundamental information and the data, I will choose to avoid it. For example, in the game HIFK vs Chalu in Finland yesterday, the 4th team played against the 10th team at home, and there were only 2 concessions It is not enough. Judging from the recent state and the strength of the two teams, HIFK has not made enough concessions, but it does not have the confidence to go to the away team, so I choose to avoid this kind of game.

But the winning lottery is considered a “proposition composition”, and there is no possibility of evasion. Therefore, when we encounter a game where the fundamentals and data do not match, we have to choose whether to believe in the fundamentals or the data. For example, at 23:00 on June 4, in the Norwegian Super Strom vs. Haugesund match, Strom’s recent state is not ideal, and he is not sure of winning Haugesund. In terms of statistics, Strom The support is enough to make it a popular side. If it is far-fetched to think that Systrom has enough advantages, it is easy to “fall into the trap”. In the end, Strom lost to Haugesund at home in that game.

4. Predict the bonus and grasp the betting amount. After we grasp the betting methods of single choice and double choice, we also need to predict the bonus of the winning lottery. For example, in the World Cup preliminaries, if there is a large gap in team strength, it is easy to give out “hot pot awards (very low bonuses)”, so we need to control the amount of betting, even if there are more upsets in that period, the big prizes will be awarded. There will be no regrets. For example, on Fridays, the Dutch second or French second matches account for a large proportion, or the mid-week and English double matches often produce big prizes, so we can increase the budget a little to hit the big prizes.

Being able to grasp the above points, coupled with our own patient analysis, will improve our profitability in buying winning lottery. Of course, I will continue to bring you winning and losing lottery plans. Friends of Netease Hongcai are welcome to pay attention and support.

