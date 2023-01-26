Home Sports NBA results: Lillard 60 points against the Jazz, Philadelphia-Brooklyn
Sports

NBA results: Lillard 60 points against the Jazz, Philadelphia-Brooklyn

by admin
NBA results: Lillard 60 points against the Jazz, Philadelphia-Brooklyn

The All Star Game seems to be staged a few weeks in advance, 76ers (31-16) and Nets (29-18), in fact, defend in style game of the stars and in the end a funny match with the New York team comes out which he manages to lose while shooting an incredible 65% from the field. The little regretted former Simmons is booed open scene. The hosts remain in front for the whole match but in the final suffer the return of Brooklyn. Harden’s triples (23 points) in the most important moment of the match, however, allow Philadelphia to win. Red circle game for Curry (32 points) and an increasingly positive Claxton (25 points and 11 assists), fundamental for Philly, however, Maxey’s 27 points off the bench.

Philadelphia: Maxey 27 (2/5, 6/9, 5/5 tl), Embiid 26, Harden 23. Reimbursements: Embiid 10. Assists: Harden 7.

Brooklyn: Curry 32 (8/10, 7/10, 3/3 tl), Irving 30, Claxton 25. Rimbalzi: Claxton 11. Assist: Irving 10.

See also  Vlahovic: "If I don't sign, the world really falls"

You may also like

Skriniar at PSG: how he would play at...

Media person: The Football Association confirms that the...

Milan, Bakayoko brakes on Adana in Turkey: the...

Inter, Dalbert stays until June | Transfer market

Poole’s layup quasi-killing Curry was expelled Morant 29+13...

Lady Acerbi: “Francesco never gives up. My body?...

Fan suffered a heart attack after Inter-Empoli, saved...

Birindelli: “With Atalanta the best Juventus of the...

Australian Open, women’s semifinals: Rybakina-Azarenka and Sabalenka-Linette

Fantasy football, the advice for the 20th day:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy