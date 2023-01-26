The All Star Game seems to be staged a few weeks in advance, 76ers (31-16) and Nets (29-18), in fact, defend in style game of the stars and in the end a funny match with the New York team comes out which he manages to lose while shooting an incredible 65% from the field. The little regretted former Simmons is booed open scene. The hosts remain in front for the whole match but in the final suffer the return of Brooklyn. Harden’s triples (23 points) in the most important moment of the match, however, allow Philadelphia to win. Red circle game for Curry (32 points) and an increasingly positive Claxton (25 points and 11 assists), fundamental for Philly, however, Maxey’s 27 points off the bench.