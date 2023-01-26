«The most cultured and caustic of our comedians. The only one able to reconcile the satirical epic and the visionary». So in 2001 Aldo Grasso wrote in Corriere talking about Daniele Luttazzi, who turns 62 today. Born in Santarcangelo di Romagna on 26 January 1961, the son of elementary teachers, he kicked off his artistic career after graduating (in Medicine): while awaiting the announcement of the competition for researcher in immunology, he began to write and recite comic monologues. In 1989 he won the competition for young comedians La Zanzara d’oro. Three weeks later, called by Renzo Arbore, he made his debut on TV with DOC: Musica e Altro with Denomination of Controlled Origin.